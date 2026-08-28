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FIFA President visits ambitious sports facilities, promises continued support

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently visited major stadium projects in Hung Yen Province and discussed the exceptionally bright future of Vietnamese football with top national leaders.

By Doan Nhat, Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam

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FIFA President Vietnam visit Gianni Infantino Hung Yen PVF Stadium project Vietnam World Cup dreams PVF Youth Football Training Center Vietnam football infrastructure To Lam Gianni Infantino meeting FIFA Academy Vietnam Southeast Asian football champions

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