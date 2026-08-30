Over 1,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City join cycling festival for community

More than 1,000 people took part in the Saigontourist Group Cycling Festival for Community 2026, which opened at Lam Son Square in Saigon Ward on the morning of August 30.

The two-day festival, held on August 29 and August 30, was organized by Saigontourist Group in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Cycling Federation and relevant agencies.

The event combines sports, tourism and social responsibility, promoting healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyles while showcasing Ho Chi Minh City through cycling experiences.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and representatives of agencies enthusiastically attend the opening ceremony. Photo: Thanh Tung

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, said that the festival’s diverse activities, held from the city center to Can Gio, would help promote the image of a dynamic, modern, friendly and culturally rich Ho Chi Minh City to domestic and international residents and visitors.

The event also serves as a bridge between sports and tourism, highlighting the city’s destinations, landscapes and distinctive cultural values, he said.

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (first from left), joins the cycling parade. Photo: Thanh Tung

Following the opening ceremony, more than 1,000 participants joined a community cycling parade, setting off from Lam Son Square and traveling along major downtown streets including Dong Khoi, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Hue and Le Loi, as well as the Ben Thanh Market area. The 5.1-kilometer route created a lively atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Vo Anh Tai, Standing Deputy Head of the organizing committee, said that the first-ever festival aims to promote exercise, provide a fresh perspective on the city, spread green living and encourage practical contributions to the community.

Nguyen Ha My, a resident of Ben Thanh Ward who arrived at Lam Son Square early, said that she particularly enjoyed cycling together with others in a cheerful and friendly atmosphere.

Cycling allows people to exercise while taking in the city at a slower pace. Streets that are familiar to us can offer new and interesting experiences when explored by bicycle, she said.

Also on August 30, the Saigontourist Group Cycling Cup for Community 2026 kicked off in the Binh Khanh–Can Gio area, bringing together 350 cyclists for a competitive race along Can Gio’s distinctive routes.

The Saigontourist Group Audax 600 kilometer endurance challenge, another event under the festival, started at Lam Son Square on August 29 with 150 domestic and international cyclists. The route connects present-day Ho Chi Minh City with areas formerly belonging to Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong. Participants have 41 hours to complete the challenge, with the finish set for 9 p.m. on August 30.

The festival also carried a strong community message. After presenting Mid-Autumn Festival gifts to disadvantaged children in Can Gio, the organizers on August 30 donated 51 bicycles to disadvantaged students with good academic records in Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An.

By Nguyen Anh, Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong