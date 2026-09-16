Vietnam women cruise past Qatar in volleyball opener at ASIAD 20

Vietnam's women's volleyball team made a confident start to their ASIAD 20 campaign on September 16, sweeping Qatar 3-0 in their opening match of the women's indoor volleyball competition.

Vietnam's women's volleyball team secured their first victory at ASIAD 20. (Photo: VFV)

The match, played in the morning Vietnam time, was the first fixture of the women's volleyball tournament at the 20th Asian Games.

Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet opted for his strongest available lineup from the opening set, looking to establish control early rather than ease into the contest.

Setter Vo Thi Kim Thoa orchestrated Vietnam's attack effectively, helping the team produce fluid combinations and convert scoring opportunities with consistency.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet relied heavily on three key attacking options: captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Pham Quynh Huong, and Bui Thi Anh Thao.

Against a Qatar side that struggled to establish an effective block, Vietnam's hitters found space with relative ease and dominated throughout the match.

Vietnam raced through the opening set 25-3 before maintaining complete control in the second, winning 25-8.

Outside hitter Quynh Huong delivered a strong performance in the match. (Photo: VFV)

The pattern continued in the third set, with the Vietnamese players wrapping up the match with a 25-9 victory to complete a comfortable straight-sets win.

The 3-0 result gave Vietnam an ideal start to their Asian Games campaign as the team seeks to advance beyond the group stage.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group D alongside Qatar, South Korea, and Hong Kong (China).

The women's indoor volleyball competition at ASIAD 20 runs from September 16 to September 22.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan