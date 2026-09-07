Vietnam finishes second at Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026

Vietnam's national jujitsu team finished second overall at the Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026 in Thailand, winning nine gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Vietnam's national jujitsu team competed at the Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026 as a key warm-up for the 20th Asian Games.

The tournament concluded late on Sep 6 in Ayutthaya, with Vietnam's 10-member squad delivering a strong performance against leading regional competitors.

Top athlete Phung Thi Hue continued her impressive form by capturing the women's 48kg title. She defeated Thailand's Suaysaart Parichaya and Tantivat Pimlaphat to secure the top spot in the weight category.

Vietnam also claimed gold medals through Tran Hong An in the women's 57kg division and Nguyen Tien Trien in the men's 85kg category, among other events.

Host nation Thailand topped the overall medal table with 17 gold, 23 silver, and 23 bronze medals. The Philippines finished third with six gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals.

The Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026 served as part of Vietnam's preparations for the 20th Asian Games, giving several key athletes expected to compete at the continental event valuable international competition experience.

Head Coach Bui Dinh Tien said the coaching staff had emphasized both technical performance and injury prevention as the Asian Games draw closer.

"We required the athletes to maintain their technical standards while minimizing the risk of injury because the 20th Asian Games are approaching," Head Coach Bui Dinh Tien said. "The matches also gave our athletes valuable experience and helped them identify areas where they can further refine their techniques."

The tournament provided Vietnam's leading jujitsu athletes with an important competitive test as they enter the final phase of their Asian Games preparations.

Following the event, the national team will return home to resume training at the National High Performance Athlete Training Center.

The squad is scheduled to travel to Japan in mid-September for a training camp ahead of the Asian Games.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan