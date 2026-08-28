Vietnam men's football team receives PM's reward for ASEAN Cup triumph

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has presented a gift to the Vietnam men's national football team in recognition of its outstanding achievement in winning the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

On the afternoon of August 28, at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's headquarters, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, authorized by the Prime Minister, presented the gift to the Vietnam men's national football team.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong presents the Prime Minister's gift to the Vietnam men's national football team. Photo: Vietnam Sports Authority

The gift marked recognition of the team's achievement and conveyed the Prime Minister's encouragement and confidence as Vietnamese football moves forward.

The ceremony was attended by Vietnam's delegation head at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 Tran Anh Tu, head coach Kim Sang-sik and members of the coaching staff.

Head coach Kim Sang-sik and members of the coaching staff received the Prime Minister's gift on behalf of the team at a solemn, warm ceremony following Vietnam's second consecutive ASEAN Hyundai Cup triumph.

Vietnam men's national football team coaching staff at a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism leaders on August 28. Photo: Vietnam Sports Authority

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Hoang Dao Cuong congratulated the team on its achievement, describing it as the result of tremendous efforts by the head coach, coaching staff and all players.

He said the Prime Minister's gesture after the tournament demonstrated the Government's strong support for sports and football, especially as Vietnam's national teams have recently recorded a series of notable achievements.

Although unable to attend the match owing to his busy schedule, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung followed the team's performance closely and offered his encouragement. The Prime Minister sent a congratulatory letter immediately after the final.

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By Mien Chien — Translated by Huyen Huong