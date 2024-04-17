Vietnam facing serious water shortage for daily operation, farming

The extreme heat in various regions of Vietnam is expected to last until May 2024, leading a severe shortage of water for daily and farming activities.

Soldiers of the Military Command of Kien Giang Province are distributing freshwater to residents in Giang Thanh District



For many weeks, the water supply to Da Huoai Water Plant has been disrupted as the water level of Da M’re Stream was dangerously low. The water plant decided to stop distributing water from April 16, affecting about 700 households in the area.

Therefore, yesterday afternoon, the People’s Committee of Da Huoai District in Lam Dong Province urgently directed Da M’ri Town to assign sufficient human resources and equipment to help this water plant to dredge and clear Da M’re Stream to maintain the water flow into the plant. This will ensure local residents are provided with essential water volume for their daily operation.

From April 13-16, the Military Command of Kien Giang Province cooperated with Kien Giang Water Supply and Drainage One-member Co. Ltd. to deliver over 200,000 liters of domestic water for dwellers in Giang Thanh District and Ha Tien City, which are experiencing serious water shortage. The activity shows a strong bond between the community and the military in coping with difficulties.

On April 16, Director Tran Van Phuc of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Dinh Province informed that due to low precipitation last year and the extreme heat from the beginning of this year, 28 out of 164 reservoirs for domestic use and agricultural activities in the province are out of water.

The province is planning to stop growing rice on 2,000ha of paddy field and to switch to other drought-resistant crops. Farmers are encouraged to adopt water-saving irrigation methods while helping to reinforce local irrigation systems in order to make the most of available water and avoid waste.

Despite those efforts, if there is still no rain by this May, about 6,000 households in the province will have faced a severe shortage of domestic water, especially those living in the districts of Van Canh, and Tay Son.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of Di Linh District in Lam Dong Province reported a lack of irrigation water for over 10,000ha of crops, mainly in the communes of Tam Bo, Gia Hiep, Dinh Lac, Gia Bac, and Son Dien. This means about 600ha of coffee trees are experiencing leaf burning and falling due to lack of water.

The water levels in 53 reservoirs of the province are extremely low or even empty. For instance, Lang Juh Lake in Gung Re Commune is only available for irrigation use for 2 days, and Kon Rum Lake in Hoa Bac Commune has only 10 percent of its usual water volume.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting forecasts that El Nino will continue until this July, but with a weakening intensity before turning to the balanced state with a probability of 75-80 percent.

Deputy Director of this center Hoang Phuc Lam added that there might be typhoons or tropical depressions on the East Sea from now until July, but the quantity is lower than the average of many years. Meanwhile, hot weather is expected in the Northern and Central regions of Vietnam from May to July, whereas this extreme weather in the Central Highlands and Southern regions is predicted to last until the first half of May.

