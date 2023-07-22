Vietnam earns silver medal at 2023 Asian Senior Karate Championship

The Vietnamese karate team has secured their first medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship held in Malaysia.

On July 21, the first day of the competition, the Vietnamese karate team saw Vang Thi Ngoc My compete in the women's 68kg kumite category. In the opening round, she faced Yu Yan-yi from Chinese Taipei and easily won with a score of 1-0. With this win, Ngoc My advanced to the second round, where she met Ho Kai Yan from Hong Kong, China. The match was intense, but the opponent could not match Ngoc My's skills, leading to her impressive 2-0 victory.

During the semifinals, Ngoc My went up against China's Xu Qi Qi and continued to showcase her skills, achieving a convincing 8-2 victory and securing her spot in the final. In the championship match, she encountered tough competition from Kazakhstan's Berultseva Sofya, the top seed in the tournament. Despite her best efforts, Ngoc My narrowly lost with a score of 0-1, earning her the silver medal at the tournament.

