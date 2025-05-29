Vietnam earns first medal at 2025 Asian Athletics Championships

Vietnamese track and field athlete Tran Thi Nhi Yen made a remarkable achievement by finishing third in the women’s 100-meter category with a finished time of 11 minutes 54 seconds, earning a bronze medal at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.

On the evening of May 28 (local time) in Gumi, the Republic of Korea, Vietnamese athlete Tran Thi Nhi Yen faced athletes from China, Japan, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Singapore to qualify the women’s 100-meter final.

Vietnam’s top short-distance runner’s bronze medal is the first medal won by Vietnamese track and field team at the 2025 Asian Championships.

Vietnamese track and field athlete Tran Thi Nhi Yen wins a bronze medal at 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, the Republic of Korea. (Photo: Nhi Yen)

In 2023, Tran Thi Nhi Yen made her debut at the Asian Athletics Championships and finished eighth in the 100-meter final with a time of 11 minutes 64 seconds.



After that, the Long An Province-based athlete represented Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) and also placed eighth in the 100-meter category with a time of 11 minutes 58 seconds.

Previously, Vietnamese athlete Vu Thi Huong had seen success in the women’s 100-meter category at the Asian Championships. The runner from the Northern province of Thai Nguyen won a silver medal in 2007 with a time of 11 minutes 33 seconds and successfully defended her silver in 2009 with a time of 11 minutes 50 seconds.

On May 28, Vietnam’s top track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh had an underwhelming performance in her signature event, the 1,500-meter category, finishing in seventh place with a time of 4 hours 20 minutes and two seconds. The gold medal belonged to Li Chunhui from China while India’s Pooja Pooja took the silver.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong