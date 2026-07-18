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Vietnam earns first gold at 2026 Asian Jujitsu Championships

SGGPO

Vietnamese fighter Tran Thi Thanh Ha claimed the country's first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Jujitsu Championships in Kazakhstan after winning the women's 52kg Fighting event on July 18.

Competing in a five-athlete round-robin event, she finished with the best overall record to secure the title and deliver Vietnam's first gold medal of the tournament.

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Vietnam's jujitsu coaching staff instructs athletes during the 2026 Asian Jujitsu Championships. Photo: Asian Ju-Jitsu Union

The event featured five competitors, including Singchalad Nuchanat of Thailand, Zakarina Akniyet of Kazakhstan, Swain Anupama of India, and Vietnam's Tran Thi Thanh Ha and Vuong Tran Hoai Thuong. The athletes competed in a round-robin format to determine the champion.

Fighter Tran Thi Thanh Ha topped the standings to secure the gold medal. Thailand's Singchalad Nuchanat finished second, while Vietnam's Vuong Tran Hoai Thuong took bronze.

In addition to Thanh Ha's gold and Hoai Thuong's bronze, Vietnam collected three more bronze medals through Vu Thi Anh Thu in the women's 63kg Fighting event and Tran Viet Hoan and Dao Hong Son in the men's 56kg Fighting category.

Meanwhile, Lo Thi Phung, one of Vietnam's most highly regarded fighters, finished seventh in the women's 48kg event.

The 2026 Asian Jujitsu Championships conclude on July 19. Vietnam has sent a 24-member squad to this year's tournament, with several athletes using the event to prepare for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20).

The championships have attracted 355 athletes from 24 countries and territories across Asia.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam Jujitsu Tran Thi Thanh Ha Asian Jujitsu Championships 2026 Kazakhstan gold medal Fighting event Vietnam sports martial arts ASIAD 20

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