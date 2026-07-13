Dong Nai City to host 2026 Asian Pencak Silat Championships

Dong Nai City has been selected as the host venue for the 2026 Asian Pencak Silat Championships, scheduled for July 15 to 23. The tournament marks the 10th edition of the continental championship.

The competition will feature 13 men's fighting weight categories, ranging from 45 kilograms to over 110 kilograms, and 11 women's weight categories, from 45 kilograms to over 100 kilograms. In addition, two Open divisions will be contested for both men and women.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Minh Chien

The men's Open events will cover the under-95-kilogram to 110-kilogram category and the over-110-kilogram category, while the women's Open events will include the 85-100-kilogram and over-100-kilogram divisions.

The championship will also include artistic events for individual, doubles, team and creative individual performances.

This year's Asian Pencak Silat Championships are expected to be the most exciting edition yet. Photo: PENCAKSILATVN

Last year, Vietnam hosted the 2025 Asian Pencak Silat Championships at the Ha Tinh Provincial Gymnasium. The tournament attracted more than 400 coaches and athletes from 10 countries and territories across Asia.

In recognition of Vietnam's successful organization of the 2025 edition, the Asian Pencak Silat Federation has once again entrusted the country with hosting the continental championship.

Vietnam topped the medal standings at the 2025 Asian Championships with 17 gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. Competing on home ground again this year, the national coaching staff is targeting another overall championship title.

Several of Vietnam's leading pencak silat athletes are expected to compete at the 2026 Asian Championships.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong