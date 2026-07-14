Vietnam's youth boxing team wins five Asian U19-U23 bronze medals

Vietnam's youth boxing team concluded its campaign at the Asian Boxing U19 and U23 Championships 2026 in Indonesia with five bronze medals.

Vietnam's youth boxers compete at the 2026 Asian U19 and U23 Boxing Championships in Indonesia. (Photo: ASIABOXING)

The tournament wrapped up with men's and women's championship bouts across all weight classes in the U19 and U23 categories. Although no Vietnamese boxer advanced to the title matches, the team's bronze-medal performances were regarded as technically impressive.

Vietnam's medalists included Kim Su Le (women's 75kg, U19), Dam Thi Mai Anh (women's 80kg, U19), Le Thi Quynh Anh (women's over 81kg, U19), Nguyen Thai Ngoc (women's 65kg, U19), and Vu Thi Thom (women's 75kg, U23).

This year's championships attracted 329 boxers from 20 countries and territories across Asia. Vietnam fielded a 20-member squad featuring its top male and female prospects in both age groups.

The tournament also marked the implementation of a new regulation by the Asian Boxing Federation requiring all female competitors to undergo sex verification testing in accordance with international standards.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan emerged as the dominant teams, producing the largest number of finalists. Kazakhstan advanced to seven championship bouts, while Uzbekistan secured eight final appearances.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan