VFF, Criminal Police step up cooperation to combat match-fixing in football

The Vietnam Football Federation and the Criminal Police Department have agreed to intensify cooperation to safeguard football integrity by tackling match-fixing, illegal betting and other football-related offenses ahead of the ASEAN Cup 2026.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security held a working session at the VFF headquarters on July 14 to review their cooperation in combating crime and legal violations related to football during the first six months of 2026 and to outline key priorities for the remainder of the year.

VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan speaks at the meeting.

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination in preventing and combating illegal football betting, match-fixing, and other criminal activities associated with tournaments, matches, and football events organized or managed by the VFF.

As part of preparations for the ASEAN Cup 2026, the Criminal Police Department will continue working with the VFF to ensure security, safety, and integrity for the Vietnam national football team throughout its preparations for and participation in the regional tournament.

The two agencies also agreed to enhance security measures for the national team's matches at My Dinh National Stadium. Their efforts will focus on preventing and responding to incidents involving fireworks, flares, and public disorder caused by disruptive fans, helping ensure that matches are conducted safely and in compliance with international football regulations.

Representatives of the Vietnam Football Federation and the Criminal Police Department reached agreement on a number of key issues during the working session.



In addition, the VFF and the Criminal Police Department will jointly organize training courses and awareness programs on crime prevention and integrity in football for administrators, coaches, players, referees, and personnel involved in organizing football competitions.

At the working session, the two sides also agreed to work closely to maintain security and public order during preparations for and the organization of the 10th VFF Congress for the 2026–2030 term, which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in late 2026.

Both sides agreed to assess the effectiveness of their cooperation agreement and make amendments where needed. They also urged the VFF's Disciplinary Committee to enhance monitoring and impose tougher disciplinary measures on clubs that breach the federation's rules.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong