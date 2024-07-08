Vietnam earn bronze medal in FIVB Challenger Cup

It was the best result ever of the country at an event of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).
Vietnam eliminated host Philippines 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 in the quarter-final, but lost 19-25, 14-25, 19-25 to world No 16 Czech Republic in the semis.
The bronze medal match win made Vietnam the only Asian squad in the world podium and jump to No.32 in the world, the highest position ever for the team.
Later on, Czech dominated Puerto Rico 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18 to take the Challenger Cup trophy.
It’s a strong follow-up to the Vietnamese’ championship last May in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, which was also held in the Philippines.