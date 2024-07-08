Sports

Vietnam earn bronze medal in FIVB Challenger Cup

Vietnam stunned Belgium 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 to bag a bronze medal in the 2024 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup on July 7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

bi-22-5802.jpg.jpg
Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen (No.10) jumps to hit a ball during the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup's third-place playoff against Belgium on July 7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. (Photo courtesy of FIVB)

It was the best result ever of the country at an event of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

Vietnam eliminated host Philippines 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 in the quarter-final, but lost 19-25, 14-25, 19-25 to world No 16 Czech Republic in the semis.

The bronze medal match win made Vietnam the only Asian squad in the world podium and jump to No.32 in the world, the highest position ever for the team.

bi-11-2479.jpg.jpg
The Vietnamese women's volleyball team ranks third in the FIVB Challenge Cup 2024. (Photo courtesy of FIVB)

Later on, Czech dominated Puerto Rico 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18 to take the Challenger Cup trophy.

It’s a strong follow-up to the Vietnamese’ championship last May in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, which was also held in the Philippines.

VNA

