Vietnam Defense Exhibition 2024 ready to kick off

The Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2024 will take place from December 19 to December 22.

This event is a highlight in the series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People's National Defense Festival (1989 - 2024).

On these days, armed forces from various units are actively performing rehearsals at Gia Lam Airport in the capital city of Hanoi for the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Defense Exhibition 2024.

The program gathers 2,150 officers and soldiers from various military and civilian units.

Highlights of the opening ceremony include a welcoming flight display by the Vietnamese Air Force, martial arts demonstrations by the Special Forces and military dog training and performances by the Border Guard.

It is expected that ten SU-30MK2 aircrafts and ten military helicopters will set up a 3-4-3 formation flying during the opening ceremony.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense inspects the preparations for the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Defense Exhibition 2024 at Gia Lam Airport in the capital city of Hanoi.

Formation of SU-30MK2 aircrafts is training for the opening ceremony.

the formation of military helicopters is flying in the sky.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense inspects and warmly inquires with officials and soldiers during drills.

A performance of the Special Forces

Rehearsal of the art program

The Special Forces are training in preparation for their performances at the opening ceremony.

The Border Guard's military dog is performing.

By Tran Binh, Tan Huy, Trung Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong