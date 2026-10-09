The Vietnam Craft Village Fair 2026, alongside Vietnam Rural Tourism Week, to promote the value of craft village products and the potential of rural tourism, opened in Hanoi on October 8.

The Vietnam Craft Village Fair 2026 opens in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The award ceremony for the Vietnam Handicraft Products Competition 2026 was also held during the event.

According to the ministry, the three events were held concurrently to promote craft village products, develop agricultural and rural tourism, and expand markets for handicrafts and products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program.

The Vietnam Handicraft Products Competition 2026, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, received 453 entries from 256 individual authors and groups of authors nationwide. The oldest participant was 81, while the youngest was 11.

The organizers presented five first prizes, 10 second prizes, 15 third prizes, and 25 consolation prizes, along with several supplementary awards.

The five first-prize-winning entries were “Vietnamese Tea Space Decorative Ceramics Collection” by Ngo Ba Hoang; “Touching the Essence of Heaven and Earth” by Le Thi Lan Huong; “Cloud Lamp” by Nguyen Van Vinh; “The Torn Basket” by Vu Van Hoan; and “Lotus in Bloom” by Pham Thu Thuy.

The award winning artwork “Touching the Essence of Heaven and Earth” by Le Thi Lan Huong (Photo: organization board)

A notable feature of this year’s event is an area showcasing craft village tourism models linked to local cuisine and culture, where artisans demonstrate how to wrap Banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) and prepare specialties of ethnic minority communities. Another area featuring the Khen, a traditional wind instrument, and the tools used to make it, along with ceramic products, Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses), and other handicrafts, has also attracted considerable visitor interest.

At several exhibition booths, artisans demonstrate wood carving on driftwood, carving wooden printing blocks for Dong Ho folk paintings, brocade weaving, silkworm cocoon production, and various stages of traditional crafts.

These live demonstrations create interactive spaces where visitors can learn about the production process, techniques, and craftsmanship involved in making traditional products.

Craft village tourism models showcased at the event

The highlight of the series of events is the week-long campaign to promote and connect agricultural and rural tourism, featuring models of agricultural tourism, craft village tourism, ecotourism, and community-based tourism, as well as notable destinations. The exhibition space is designed around the distinctive characteristics of Vietnam’s three regions, combining hands-on experiences with demonstrations of traditional crafts, cultural performances, local cuisine, and folk games.

At the fair, the organizers have also set up dedicated spaces for OCOP (One Commune One Product) booths, promoting the use of digital technology to market and sell products.

Craft villages are being connected with distribution companies, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms. Businesses, cooperatives, and production facilities are participating in livestream sessions to promote their products and using QR codes to provide product information and enable origin traceability.

The event is being held at the Vietnam Agricultural Exhibition Center in Nghia Do Ward, Hanoi. The fair runs through October 12.

Spinning silk yarn from silkworm cocoons and weaving silk (Photo: SGGP)

Young women livestream products from traditional craft villages at the fair. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh