The National Museum of History held a ceremony on November 23 to announce the receipt of a Dong Son bronze drum repatriated from France.

At the repatriation ceremony of the Dong Son bronze drum (Photo: SGGP)

The event also marked the opening of a thematic exhibition titled “The Historic Winter of 1946 – The Nationwide Resistance: Memories and Tribute.”

French customs seized the bronze drum in August 2014 from a flight traveling from Senegal, with a stopover in Spain, to the city of Rennes. Following its confiscation in 2015, the artifact was handed over to the Museum of Fine Arts in Rennes for safekeeping and preservation.

In September 2026, during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's visit to France, the bronze drum was formally handed over at the French Ministry of Culture before being repatriated to Vietnam.

The drumhead is distinguished by a 12-rayed sun motif. (Photo: SGGP)

An expert assessment confirmed that the artifact is an authentic Dong Son bronze drum dating from the third to first centuries BC. It weighs 17.85 kilograms, stands 40.8 centimeters tall, and has a face diameter of nearly 53.8 centimeters. Its distinctive features include a 12-rayed sun motif and stylized peacock-feather patterns.

The artifact holds significant historical and artistic value, helping shed light on the bronze-casting techniques and cultural life of the Dong Son people more than 2,000 years ago.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Van Doan, Director of the National Museum of History, said the receipt of the Dong Son bronze drum was of immense significance to efforts to safeguard Vietnam's cultural heritage.

He added that the handover was also the outcome of effective cooperation between the relevant authorities of the two countries in preventing the illicit trade in antiquities and facilitating the return of Vietnamese-origin heritage artifacts to their homeland.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh