Vietnam’s craft village fair to be held alongside rural tourism week

For the first time, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will organize the Vietnam Craft Village Fair alongside Vietnam Rural Tourism Week to promote the value of craft village products and the potential of rural tourism.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 30, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a meeting in Hanoi on three events, including the 2026 Vietnam Craft Village Fair; Vietnam Week for Promoting and Connecting Agricultural and Rural Tourism; and the 2026 Vietnam Handicraft Product Competition. The Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center under the ministry is in charge of organizing the events.

The Vietnam Craft Village Fair will feature nearly 100 booths operated by more than 50 exhibitors from 18 provinces and cities. The fair will open on the evening of October 8 and run through October 12.

Exhibited products will include handicrafts, traditional craft village products, products rated three stars or higher under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program, products protected by geographical indications, and outstanding rural industrial products.

Consumers browse OCOP products from craft villages displayed at the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, said a new feature of this year’s fair is the connection of craft village establishments with distributors, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms.

The organizers will also livestream product promotion and sales on TikTok Shop, while QR codes will enable visitors to access information about product origins and details.

Vietnam Week for Promoting and Connecting Agricultural and Rural Tourism will be held in Hanoi, bringing together and showcasing agricultural tourism, craft village tourism, ecotourism, and community-based tourism models from across the country.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, speaks to the press on the sidelines of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Rural Tourism Promotion, Connectivity, and Trade Promotion Conference will take place on October 9, with around 150–200 delegates expected to attend. The event aims to connect travel companies with rural tourism destinations, promote cooperation, and boost the consumption of tourism-linked products.

The Vietnam Handicraft Product Competition has received 453 entries from 256 individual and group contestants nationwide. The organizers will present five first prizes, 10 second prizes, 15 third prizes, and several other awards.

The competition’s opening and award ceremony will be held on the evening of October 8. Award-winning products will remain on display throughout the craft village fair.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh