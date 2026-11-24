Quang Ngai Province People's Committee and its Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism held a gong festival on the evening of November 23 at Kon Tum Stadium in Kon Tum Ward, Quang Ngai Province.

The gong festival drew large crowds of artisans, visitors and locals. (Photo: SGGP)

The event titled “Bringing Cultural Identities Together—Spreading Values”was part of the 2026 Quang Ngai Cultural Week – Great National Unity Festival.

The program featured a series of performances combining traditional folk elements with contemporary music. Pieces including “Stories from the Great Forest,” “Mother's Carrying Basket,” “Going Rice Harvesting,” “Gongs at Festival Time,” and “The Great Forest Celebrates” recreated distinctive cultural traditions while highlighting the vitality of cultural heritage in contemporary life.

A highlight of the festival was a gong ensemble performance and a mass xoang dance circle celebrating national unity, featuring the participation of numerous artisans and residents.

Quang Ngai receives Special National Relic Certificate for Kon Tum Prison Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

The program also included a ceremony announcing the Prime Minister's decision and presenting the certificate recognizing the Kon Tum Prison Historical Site as a Special National Relic.

The site was designated a Special National Relic under Decision No. 266/QD-TTg dated February 11, 2026, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh. Kon Tum Prison once held political prisoners brought by French colonial authorities from Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Thua Thien-Hue. Despite imprisonment and torture, revolutionary soldiers remained steadfast in their struggle for national independence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ho Van Nien, Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee, said the theme “Bringing Cultural Identities Together—Spreading Values” conveyed a message of respecting, connecting, and promoting the distinctive identities of each ethnic group, thereby strengthening the collective strength of the homeland and the nation.

To ensure that cultural values are preserved and continue to serve as a driver of development, the province is focusing on three key tasks. These include preserving and passing down traditional cultural practices, promoting the role of artisans, village elders, and respected community members, and encouraging younger generations to safeguard their languages, customs, gong traditions, and folk songs.

The province is also working to link heritage preservation with tourism development, the heritage economy, and cultural industries. Distinctive cultural assets such as the Central Highlands Gong Culture Space, Sa Huynh culture, Ngoc Linh ginseng, Mang Den, and Ly Son Island will be developed into tourism products and sources of local livelihoods, without sacrificing cultural identity for short-term economic gains.

By Xuan Quynh, Phuong Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh