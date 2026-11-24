The Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center staged a series of special artistic programs on the evening of November 23 along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

Ao dai designs showcased at The Common Home fashion exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

The event was also part of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Great National Unity Festival, themed Colors of Vietnamese Culture.

The programs brought together heritage-inspired fashion, contemporary music, and performing arts to celebrate and promote Vietnamese culture.

At The Common Home, an artistic fashion installation and exhibition symbolizing the beauty of Vietnamese culture, four designers presented four collections.

The event atracted a large crowds of residents and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Designer Tuan Hai's Golden Legacy collection explored the interplay between the past and present. The designs celebrated classical beauty, drew on cultural heritage, and conveyed a message of passing traditional values down through generations.

Designer Viet Bao presented Flowers of Royal Splendor, a collection inspired by the parasol trees in bloom at Hue Imperial Citadel, bringing elements of royal heritage into contemporary fashion silhouettes.

Designer Le Ngoc Thuy Tien's Festival Colors collection recreated the atmosphere of spring festivals associated with the Mother Goddesses in the Three Realms, a UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage.

The An Era of Rising collection, created by designers Dexnol Tran and Tuan Huynh, featured innovative interpretations of the traditional ao dai, incorporating modern technology. With a single touch, international visitors could explore images and information about Vietnam's cultural heritage.

The Talented Athletes Team of the Ho Chi Minh City Traditional Martial Arts Federation delivers a martial arts performance.

The Nam Toc group performs traditional music. (Photo: SGGP)

On the main stage, the program opened with an energetic martial arts performance set to the folk song Co La, followed by The Essence of Traditional Martial Arts, performed by the Talented Athletes Team of the Ho Chi Minh City Traditional Martial Arts Federation.

The Nam Toc group then entertained audiences with a performance of traditional musical instruments featuring contemporary arrangements.

Audiences also enjoyed an excerpt from A O Show by Lune Production, a contemporary theatrical performance that explores Vietnamese culture and everyday life through a distinctive stage language.

An excerpt from A O Show (Photo: SGGP)

An excerpt from Mo (Dream) Show continued the celebration of creativity in the performing arts, offering audiences an emotionally engaging experience.

Launched in June 2026, the show was specially produced for the Phu Tho Circus and Multipurpose Performing Arts Theater, combining conventional and water stages. Across 42 performances, the show has attracted nearly 50,000 audience members. Lighting, laser effects, and multimedia technology blend with music inspired by the traditional Vietnamese musical notes Ho, Xu, Xang, Xe, and Cong, bringing the distinctive sounds of the Southern region to each scene.

An excerpt from Mo Show (Photo: SGGP)

The program concluded with an exchange with the cast and creative team of the film "Kien Detective 2: The Golden Curse," featuring director Victor Vu, producer and actress Dinh Ngoc Diep, and cast members Quoc Huy, Vinh Dam, and Rima Thanh Vy, among others.

On the second day of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Great National Unity Festival, themed “Colors of Vietnamese Culture,” residents and visitors also enjoyed cai luong (Vietnamese traditional reformed opera) performed by the Cao Van Lau Theater and Vi and Giam folk singing from Nghe Tinh performed by the Binh Trung Vi-Giam Folk Singing Club, as well as contemporary music performances by Youth Band.

An excerpt from Mo Show

Audiences enthusiastically enjoy cai luong (Vietnamese traditional reformed opera) performances. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tieu Tan, Hoang Trieu – Translated by Kim Khanh