The “Bach Nghe Tra Hoi” event in Ho Chi Minh City offered visitors a chance to explore Vietnamese tea culture and traditional folk crafts through exhibitions, workshops, and tea-tasting sessions.

The Nhan Tra tea space in Ho Chi Minh City hosted the "Bach Nghe Tra Hoi" (Gathering of a Hundred Crafts and Tea) on the afternoon of November 24 to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day and Vietnam Culture Day. The event served as a vibrant meeting point where indigenous tea culture intersected with traditional folk crafts.

Organizers offered visitors a multi-sensory cultural experience featuring an exhibition of Vietnamese teaware, hands-on craft workshops, and artistic tea-brewing and tasting sessions complemented by evocative sounds and fragrances.

In the exhibition area, attendees admired authentic Vietnamese tea sets that highlight the pride of the local tea-drinking tradition. Researched and crafted by domestic artisans, each piece embodied long-standing ceramic techniques and a rustic yet refined aesthetic, expressed through distinctive contours and unique glazes.

The traditional craft section featured three activities such as printing Dong Ho folk paintings, decorating non la (Vietnamese conical hats), and crafting to he (traditional dough figurines)—a nostalgic journey back to childhood.

Under the direct guidance of skilled artisans, participants explored these folk art forms, trying their hand at painting or sculpting figures and animals that have long been cherished in the childhood memories of many generations.

In addition to "Bach Nghe Tra Hoi," the Nhan Tra space hosted a variety of cultural and community-focused events throughout November 2026 to connect, preserve, and promote traditional heritage and tea culture.

The month's programming featured the launch of the Heritage Tea Chapter, an exhibition showcasing domestic teas, a program dedicated to folk traditions, and an in-depth seminar examining the thread of Vietnamese tea within the East Asian context during the 11th and 12th centuries.

Young visitors exploring the Vietnamese tea utensils exhibition

Vietnamese tea utensils exhibition space

Vietnamese tea utensils exhibition space

Artisan Do Duc Thuan (wearing blue ao dai) guides participants through the experience of making Dong Ho folk paintings.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan