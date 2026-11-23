On November 23, the Hue City People's Committee announced its master plan for developing cultural industries alongside a plan for organizing the Hue Festival, national and int'l cultural and sports events in the city for the 2026–2030 period.

On November 23, the Hue City People's Committee holds a conference to announce its master plan for developing cultural industries alongside a plan for organizing the Hue Festival and national and international cultural and sports events in the city for the 2026–2030 period. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang stated that Hue aims to focus on developing six key cultural industry sectors, including cultural tourism; performing arts; creative design in Ao Dai (traditional Vietnamese dress), cuisine, and film; digital cultural industry products; handicrafts and traditional craft villages; and television, radio, publishing, and advertising.

The city targets an average annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent across these six sectors, contributing around 10 percent to Hue's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030.

At the conference, the Hue City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism presented the core pillars of the two plans, along with a lineup of national and international cultural and sports programs scheduled to take place in Hue from 2027 to 2030.

Among the featured initiatives is "The Hue Creators," a multinational creative reality television show blending hands-on experiences of Hue's heritage and culture with digital content creation.

Its inaugural season is scheduled to launch in 2027 as a pilot across Southeast Asia and South Korea before exploring expansion across Asia in 2028 and gradually reaching global markets from 2029 onward. The program seeks to build a creator ecosystem connecting Hue's culture and heritage with content creators, communities, and international markets.

Delegates attend the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding international cultural events, the Hue International Festival Week is scheduled for June 6–10, 2027, featuring street art performances, international traditional arts showcases, heritage fine arts exhibitions, antique displays, culinary events, and supporting cultural activities.

The Hue International Light Festival 2027 is scheduled for June 11–13, 2027, at the park and monument area along the southern bank of the Huong River. Combining international artistic light installations and Hue-heritage-themed drone light shows with experiential activities and cuisine, the festival aims to introduce new tourism offerings and artistic spaces.

Meanwhile, the Hue International Music and Heritage Week – Hue Wonderverse Music Fest is slated for August 28 to September 1, 2027, bringing together Vietnamese music, electronic music, and international artistic exchanges alongside culinary experiences and interactive spaces tailored for young audiences.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh