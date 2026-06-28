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Vietnam coffee prices rise as tight supply and export demand lift market

SGGP

Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam extended their gains on June 27, supported by stronger global market sentiment, tightening supplies in the Central Highlands and steady export demand.

On June 27, Vietnam's domestic coffee market continued its upward trend, with purchase prices in key growing regions rising by VND1,000 per kilogram from the previous day.

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At the end of June, domestic coffee prices rose sharply, bringing joy to coffee growers in the Central Highlands provinces. Photo: Duc Trung

In Lam Dong Province, traders were buying coffee at VND90,500 (US$3.44) per kilogram. Meanwhile, prices stood at VND90,400 per kilogram in Dak Lak Province and Gia Lai Province. Compared with mid-June, current prices have increased by around VND5,000 per kilogram.

Coffee industry experts said the positive performance of the global market in the final days of June quickly translated into higher domestic purchase prices. According to several coffee exporters, supplies from farmers in the Central Highlands are no longer abundant, while demand to fulfill export contracts remains relatively strong.

At the same time, expectations of further price increases have prompted many coffee growers to hold back their remaining stocks, helping sustain the upward momentum in the domestic market.

According to the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association, the country's coffee exports totaled more than 1 million tonnes in the first six months of 2026, generating nearly US$5 billion in revenue. Export volume increased 11.8 percent year-on-year, while export value declined 10.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

Notably, Vietnam's coffee export structure continued to shift toward higher value-added products during the first half of the year.

Robusta coffee remained the country's main export, accounting for 73.8 percent of total export revenue, reinforcing Vietnam's position as the world's leading producer and exporter of robusta coffee. Processed coffee products accounted for 17.9 percent of total export revenue.

The increasing share of processed coffee indicates that Vietnam's coffee industry is gradually reducing its reliance on raw bean exports while expanding the presence of higher value-added products, including roasted coffee, instant coffee and other processed coffee products, in international markets.

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By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

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Domestic coffee prices steady export demand domestic coffee market coffee exports robusta coffee roasted coffee instant coffee

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