Under-35 homebuyers to get 6.5 percent social housing loans from July 1

People under 35 will enjoy social housing loan rates from 6.5 percent per year from July 1. The preferential interest rate will apply for the first five years, after which it will increase to 7.5 percent per year for the following 10 years.

People under 35 will enjoy social housing loan rates from 6.5 percent per year from July 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced to commercial banks the lending interest rates applicable to homebuyers under the age of 35 purchasing social housing for the period from July 1 to December 31, 2026.

Under the policy, the lending rate will be 2 percentage points lower than the average medium- and long-term VND lending rate offered by the four State-owned commercial banks, including Agribank, BIDV, Vietcombank, and VietinBank, during the first five years of the loan (from the date of the first disbursement), resulting in an applicable interest rate of 6.5 percent per year.

For the subsequent 10 years, the lending rate will be 1 percentage point lower than the average medium- and long-term VND lending rate of the same four State-owned commercial banks, with an applicable interest rate of 7.5 percent per year.

The preferential lending rates of 6.5–7.5 percent per year for homebuyers under the age of 35 are implemented in accordance with Document No. 4290, issued by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on May 29, 2025, regarding the rollout of the social housing loan program for borrowers under 35, and Document No. 2382, dated March 31, 2026, amending and supplementing guidance on the lending program for the purchase of social housing, worker housing, and the renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings under the Government's Resolution No. 33/2023.

The SBV has instructed commercial banks participating in the program to apply the above interest rates to all eligible loans.

Under Government Resolution No. 33/2023, the Government approved a VND120 trillion (US$4.6 billion) preferential credit package, which was later expanded to VND145 trillion (US$5.5 billion). The program is currently being implemented by nine commercial banks: Agribank, VietinBank, BIDV, Vietcombank, TPBank, VPBank, MBBank, Techcombank, and HDBank.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), as of the end of January 2026, total disbursements under the program had reached only about VND8.293 trillion (US$315.5 million). Of this amount, approximately VND6.934 trillion (US$264 million) had been lent to developers of 49 social housing projects, while around VND1.359 trillion (US$52 million) had been disbursed to social housing homebuyers. Loans extended to borrowers under the age of 35 purchasing social housing accounted for approximately VND252 billion (US$9.6 million) in total disbursements.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh