Dak Lak announces revised provincial planning for 2021–2030, vision to 2050

Dak Lak on June 27 announced its revised provincial master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, alongside a major investment promotion conference.

Overview of the conference

The Dak Lak Province People’s Committee on June 27 held a conference to announce the provincial master plan and promote investment under the theme “Dak Lak – Potentiality and Aspiration for Development.”

The event was attended by senior leaders, including Politburo Member and Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member and Party Central Committee Secretary and Head of the Central Party Committee's Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi, along with representatives from central ministries and agencies.

Do Huu Huy, Chairman of the Dak Lak Provincial People’s Committee, speaks at the event.

At the conference, provincial leaders announced key contents of the revised provincial planning for the 2021–2030 period with a vision to 2050, and introduced the province’s potential advantages along with a list of priority investment projects in areas such as high-tech agriculture, processing industries, logistics and tourism.

The event drew significant interest from domestic and international investors and reaffirmed the province’s commitment to improving the business environment and supporting businesses toward rapid and sustainable development.

In his directive remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang said that Dak Lak possessed broad development space stretching from the Central Highlands to the south-central coast, giving it strategic advantages in geo-economics and geopolitics. Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang noted that the province has strong potential in agriculture, processing industries, renewable energy, logistics, tourism, marine economy and the digital economy.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang also pointed out key challenges, including underdeveloped infrastructure, the need to improve workforce quality and limited economic competitiveness. In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang stressed the importance of turning potentialities into real growth drivers by translating planning orientations into concrete projects that deliver benefits for residents and businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang delivers a directive speech at the conference.

The Deputy Prime Minister urged the province to effectively implement its planning, prioritize key public investment projects with strong regional connectivity and spillover effects, and aim for double-digit economic growth in the 2026–2030 period. He also called for efforts to remove bottlenecks, develop strategic infrastructure, improve human resources, and strengthen administrative reform with a focus on business and citizen satisfaction.

He further emphasized the need to promote high-tech agriculture, processing industries, forestry and marine economies, logistics, tourism, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, with the goal of developing Dak Lak into a green energy hub and a key industrial center in the region.

Alongside economic development, he stressed the importance of cultural preservation, social equity, environmental protection and the safeguarding of forest, water and marine resources, while ensuring close coordination between socio-economic development and national defense and security. He also called on ministries to continue supporting the province in resolving institutional and policy bottlenecks and prioritizing strategic infrastructure investment.

Dak Lak provincial leaders present investment approval decisions to enterprises.

At the event, Dak Lak attracted 103 investors with 147 projects totaling more than VND1.06 quadrillion (US$40.4 billion) in registered capital. The province granted investment decisions for 25 projects worth about VND40.3 trillion (US$1.5 billion), approved exploration plans for three projects worth VND70 trillion (US$2.7 billion), and signed 119 memoranda of understanding with 75 investors totaling nearly VND951 trillion (US$36 billion).

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong