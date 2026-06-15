Domestic coffee prices rise

On June 15, domestic coffee prices ranged from VND89,000 (US$8.38) to VND89,700 (US$3.4) per kilogram. Compared with the end of last week, prices increased by approximately VND4,500 (US$0.17) per kilogram.

Lam Dong Province recorded the highest purchasing price in the Central Highlands region, at VND89,700 per kilogram. Meanwhile, Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces were both trading at VND89,500 (US$3.4) per kilogram.

Domestic coffee prices have posted their strongest increase in several weeks. Earlier, in May 2026, coffee prices had at times fallen to just above VND80,000 (US$3.04) per kilogram. Prices have now climbed close to the VND90,000 (US$3.42) per-kilogram mark, driven by upward momentum in the global coffee market and stockpiling by coffee growers in the Central Highlands’ key coffee-producing areas.

Experts forecast that from now until the end of June, domestic coffee prices may continue to record strong gains in upcoming trading sessions.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam exported 972,000 tons of coffee in the first five months of 2026, generating US$4.41 billion in export revenue. This represented an increase of 13 percent in volume but a decline of 9.8 percent in value compared with the same period in 2025.

The average coffee export price during the five months was estimated at US$4,535 per ton, down 20.1 percent year-on-year.

Germany, Italy, and the United States remained Vietnam’s three largest coffee export markets, accounting for 14.9 percent, 8.1 percent, and 7 percent of total market share, respectively.

In 2025, Vietnam’s coffee exports reached a record turnover of more than US$8.9 billion. According to estimates by the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (VICOFA), coffee export revenue this year is expected to approach US$10 billion.

Farmers in Son Lang Commune, Gia Lai Province, harvest coffee in the 2025–2026 crop season. (Photo: SGGP)

Farmers in Ta Dung Commune, Lam Dong Province, sun-dry coffee beans after harvesting

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh