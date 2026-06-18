Ministries announces E10RON95-III fuel pricing for first time

From 3:00 p.m. on June 18, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance jointly announced the base price and carried out price regulation for E10RON95-III gasoline (E10) for the first time.

Residents in Hanoi queue to refuel with E10 gasoline at a petrol station on Le Van Luong Street. (Photo: SGGP)

During this pricing period, all petroleum products saw simultaneous price reductions.

According to the latest pricing adjustment announced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the retail price of E5RON92 gasoline was reduced by VND1,206 (US$0.04) per liter to a maximum of VND20,126 (US$0.76) per liter.

This also marks the first pricing adjustment for E10 gasoline following the Government’s issuance of a pilot mechanism for implementing the roadmap for the use of this fuel. The maximum retail price of E10 was set at VND20,753 per liter, which is VND627 per liter higher than that of E5RON92 gasoline.

For petroleum products, the retail price of 0.05S diesel oil was reduced by VND2,343 per liter to VND23,534 per liter, while the price of 180CST 3.5S mazut fell by VND1,928 per kilogram to VND16,680 per kilogram.

During this pricing period, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance continued to allocate contributions to the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund from advances provided by the state budget, at VND200 per liter for biofuel gasoline, VND800 per liter for diesel oil, and VND650 per kilogram for fuel oil. At the same time, no disbursements from the fund were made for these products.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, global fuel prices during the June 11–18 pricing cycle trended downward due to several factors, including the signing of a peace memorandum between the United States and Iran, Iran’s resumption of crude oil exports, the restoration of shipping activities through the Strait of Hormuz, and warnings from the International Energy Agency (IEA) about the risk of an oil supply glut.

Earlier, on June 16, 2026, the Government issued Resolution No. 29/2026/NQ-CP on piloting a number of policies to implement the roadmap for the use of E10 gasoline. Pursuant to the resolution, E10 gasoline was added to the list of fuels subject to base-price announcements, replacing RON95-III gasoline in the fuel price management mechanism.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh