Business

Banking-finance

Vietnam reports nearly VND621 trillion in outstanding green credit

SGGP

Vietnam’s green finance ecosystem is gaining momentum, with outstanding green credit loans reaching nearly VND621 trillion (US$24 billion), providing businesses with increased access to capital for sustainable development and low-carbon investments.

Ms. Ho Thi Quyen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) on June 23 said that carbon emission requirements, product traceability and sustainability standards are increasingly becoming prerequisites for export markets. To remain competitive, businesses must not only green their production processes but also proactively leverage emerging financial instruments that support sustainable growth.

Mr. Pham Dang An, Deputy General Director of Vu Phong Energy Group, noted that Vietnam’s successful transfer of 10.3 million forest carbon credits through the World Bank, generating US$51.5 million in revenue, demonstrates that carbon credits are increasingly becoming an asset with tangible economic value. The achievement opens opportunities for enterprises and localities to participate in emission-reduction activities while creating new income streams from the green transition.

According to Mr. Pham Dang An, the global shift toward sustainability has fueled the rapid development of carbon markets, turning them into an important financial mechanism. In addition to mitigating environmental impacts, projects involving energy efficiency, renewable energy, forest conservation, and emissions reduction in manufacturing can generate carbon credits for trading on the market.

He added that businesses that proactively establish systems to measure, monitor, and reduce emissions will not only be better positioned to comply with international standards but will also gain a competitive advantage when Vietnam’s domestic carbon market officially becomes operational.

chude-sjip-6278-3708.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

To support enterprises in implementing low-carbon and sustainable development projects, Vietnam’s green finance ecosystem is continuing to grow. According to ITPC, outstanding green credit loans have reached nearly VND621 trillion (US$24 billion), helping provide additional resources for businesses to invest in energy-saving technologies, emissions reduction measures and green transformation initiatives.

The expansion of green credit is expected to play a crucial role in accelerating Vietnam’s transition toward a low-carbon economy while enhancing the competitiveness of domestic businesses in increasingly sustainability-focused global markets.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

green credit green finance carbon credits carbon market emissions reduction renewable energy green transformation ITPC low-carbon economy

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn