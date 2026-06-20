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Groundbreaking held for nearly VND2.5 trillion Japan–Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant

SGGPO

On June 20, Japan–Bac Lieu Energy Joint Stock Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Japan–Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant project in Dong Hai Commune, Ca Mau Province.

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Provincial leaders and investor perform groundbreaking ceremony for the Japan–Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant project. (Photo: SGGP)

The Japan–Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant has a designed capacity of 50 MW and covers an area of 834 hectares, with a total investment of VND2.497 trillion (US$95 million). The project will be implemented in Dong Hai and Long Dien communes of Ca Mau Province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee, Huynh Chi Nguyen, emphasized that once operational, the project will supply additional electricity to the national power grid, contributing to energy security, creating jobs, increasing budget revenues, and promoting the province’s socio-economic development.

The project will also help effectively tap the province’s renewable energy potential and advantages, gradually form a green economic value chain, and create new momentum for the development of Ca Mau Province’s coastal areas in the coming years.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Japan–Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant Ca Mau Province Japan–Bac Lieu Energy Joint Stock Company

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