Vietnam to launch carbon exchange on June 29

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), under the Ministry of Finance, announced on June 26 that the country’s carbon exchange is ready for official operation after an extended period of preparation.

Under Government Decree No. 29/2026/ND-CP and the Ministry of Finance’s directives on developing a national carbon trading platform, the SSC has directed the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX), Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), and the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), along with relevant agencies, to expedite the completion of all necessary conditions for the exchange’s launch.

According to the SSC, the legal framework, operational procedures, technological infrastructure, and payment systems have been largely completed, ensuring the market is ready for operation in accordance with the established roadmap.

During May and June 2026, internal and full-scale system testing was conducted with the participation of relevant stakeholders. The results showed that registration, trading, depository, and settlement systems operated stably and met full technical and operational requirements.

The SSC has also finalized the selection of a settlement bank for the domestic carbon exchange, ensuring compliance with strict standards in financial capacity, technical capability, and operational expertise.

In parallel, agencies under the Ministry of Finance have organized multiple conferences, workshops, and training sessions to disseminate legal frameworks, operational procedures, and market mechanisms, thereby improving awareness and preparedness among prospective participants.

The Ministry of Finance will coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and other relevant agencies to officially inaugurate the domestic carbon exchange on June 29, once all operational conditions are fully met.

The SSC stated that the launch of the domestic carbon exchange marks a significant milestone in the development of Vietnam’s carbon market. It is expected to contribute to the country’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments, promote green transition efforts, support low-carbon economic development, and enhance the sustainable growth of enterprises.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan