Cai Mep handles first TPX voyage on direct Vietnam–South Korea–US trade route

Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) has welcomed the inaugural voyage of Maersk's standalone TPX service connecting Vietnam, South Korea, and the US West Coast, reinforcing its role as a key trans-Pacific shipping hub.

CMIT welcomes the Maersk Cap Jackson, the inaugural vessel on Maersk's standalone seasonal TPX service linking Vietnam, South Korea, and the US West Coast.

Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) announced the successful arrival and handling of the Maersk Cap Jackson, the inaugural vessel of Maersk's standalone seasonal TPX service, which provides a direct shipping link between Vietnam, South Korea, and the US West Coast, on June 19.

The Maersk Cap Jackson, with a deadweight tonnage of 59,336 DWT and a capacity of 4,600 TEUs, operates on the Cai Mep–Busan–Long Beach–Cai Mep route. The TPX service is currently Maersk's only standalone trans-Pacific service.

With an average handling productivity of 120 containers per hour, CMIT completed loading and unloading nearly 1,400 TEUs of laden and empty containers in just over nine hours. The vessel departed safely and on schedule to continue its voyage to subsequent ports of call.

According to a CMIT representative, the selection of Cai Mep as a key port of call for the TPX service further underscores international shipping lines' confidence in the terminal's operational capabilities, service quality, and capacity to support long-haul shipping routes. CMIT currently handles nine international shipping services, including several direct routes connecting major markets in the Americas and Europe.

With an average handling rate of approximately 120 containers per hour, CMIT loaded and unloaded nearly 1,400 TEUs of laden and empty containers in just over nine hours.

In close coordination with government authorities, shipping lines, and businesses across the maritime logistics ecosystem, CMIT continues to contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the Cai Mep port complex.

In 2025, the Cai Mep port cluster was ranked the highest-performing container port in Southeast Asia and 11th globally in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), jointly published by the World Bank and S&P Global. The ranking assessed more than 400 container ports worldwide, highlighting Cai Mep's growing role as a strategic gateway in global maritime trade.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan