Ministry of Finance drafts sweeping reforms to support small businesses

Numerous provisions within the amended draft Law on Support for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), currently being finalized by the Ministry of Finance, have demonstrated a crucial turning point in state management thinking. Importantly, there’s a massive shift from rigid control to constructive development, moving from thinly spread support to assistance based on the genuine needs and practical efficiency of businesses.

The very first highlight of the amended draft law is the fundamental renovation of the key mindset regarding lawmaking. While it’s true that previously, supportive activities were generally spread far too thin and heavily bogged down by red tape, the new draft firmly establishes the State’s role as a proactive creator of a highly favorable environment, genuinely walking hand-in-hand with enterprises.

This constructive mindset is crystal-clearly manifested through the drastic simplification of criteria used to identify SMEs. The draft officially scraps the “total capital” criterion, which previously sparked endless controversies and proved agonizingly difficult to cross-check, strictly retaining only the workforce size and revenue metrics so businesses can easily self-determine their status, while state agencies can effortlessly verify this against robust tax and insurance databases.

Ultimately, this monumental shift doesn’t just slash the underlying complexity; it also thoroughly embodies profound transparency, using the practical operational reality of businesses as the primary yardstick.

The draft explicitly prioritizes placing enterprises at the center to untangle the painful bottlenecks and core difficulties that SMEs currently face, particularly regarding their tiring struggle to access credit and production premises. Specifically concerning credit, instead of solely relying on collateral, arguably the biggest hurdle for SMEs, the draft enthusiastically encourages credit institutions to greenlight loans based on credit ratings, cash flow data, and invaluable intangible assets like intellectual property rights and digital assets.

This is undeniably a groundbreaking change that perfectly aligns with the unique characteristics of highly innovative and tech-driven startups. Simultaneously, a robust re-guarantee mechanism from the SME Development Fund for various local guarantee funds has been established to fundamentally unlock capital streams in a vastly more practical manner.

Another one of the most pivotal new features is the comprehensive digitalization of all primary support activities. Within this framework, the draft law rigorously mandates the construction of a strong enterprise information system, alongside a highly centralized business portal acting as the sole focal point. Essentially, this allows enterprises to smoothly access in-depth information, register for crucial support, and flawlessly track their results entirely online. It drastically minimizes face-to-face interactions, completely obliterates the archaic “ask-and-give” mechanism, and saves an immense amount of time and compliance costs.

More importantly, the draft has shifted the key management methodology from grueling “pre-checks” to strict “post-checks” heavily based on ultimate output results, generously allowing businesses to focus entirely on their operations instead of constantly worrying about coping with agonizing administrative procedures.

The true substance of the draft law also lies deeply within the renovation of support methods via a brilliant voucher mechanism. Instead of the State blindly selecting service providers for enterprises (which can easily lead to shoddy quality or completely unsuitable matches), this voucher mechanism actively empowers businesses to proactively choose the highly specific services and providers that best fit their inherent needs.

The state budget will only dish out payments based on the final output results and the sheer satisfaction of the enterprise, thereby aggressively fostering robust competition and elevating the overall quality of supportive services.

For fiercely innovative startups, the highly lucrative corporate income tax incentives (a full exemption for 2 years, followed by a 50-percent reduction over the next 4 years) and the absolute exemption of personal income tax for industry experts essentially serve as the Government’s ironclad commitments to successfully building a true startup nation.

The amended draft Law on SME Support undeniably marks a massive model shift regarding the State’s pivotal role toward the broader business community. By relentlessly placing enterprises at the center, thoroughly applying digital transformation, and shifting toward an output-based support methodology, the draft acts as a deeply pragmatic commitment to walking alongside these companies. It helps Vietnamese SMEs significantly shed their crushing cost burdens and confidently thrive in this brand-new era.

However, the genuine value of these highly progressive policies will be affirmed only when the subordinate regulations are synchronously constructed, transparent, and consistently deployed, ensuring that every single enterprise can access these valuable support opportunities in an equitable, favorable, and effective manner.

By Ha My – Translated by Thanh Tam