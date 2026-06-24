Indonesia opens opportunities for Vietnamese food exporters

With a population of more than 280 million and rising demand for processed foods, Halal products, and convenient consumer goods, Indonesia is creating significant export opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

With a population of more than 280 million and growing demand for processed foods, Halal products, and convenient consumer goods, Indonesia is emerging as a promising export market for Vietnamese companies.

Many businesses are exploring opportunities to export goods to the Indonesian market. (Photo: Minh Xuan)

On June 24, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in coordination with the Consulate General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia, held a seminar titled “Indonesia Market Trends and Opportunities for Vietnam’s Food Industry”.

According to Le Anh Hoang, Deputy Director of ITPC, Indonesia offers strong potential for Vietnam’s food industry thanks to its population of more than 280 million, a rapidly expanding middle class, and increasing demand for processed, convenient, and health-oriented food products. The establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia in 2025, along with various regional trade agreements, is creating additional opportunities for export growth.

Data from the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia show that the country’s food and beverage industry is expected to generate revenue of US$360.5 billion in 2026. The Halal food market alone is estimated at US$155.3 billion, accounting for more than 11 percent of the global market, presenting major opportunities for Vietnamese food, agricultural, and beverage producers.

However, businesses seeking to enter the Indonesian market must meet strict standards and regulatory requirements. According to Danny Hidajat, Director of We Link Company, with about 87 percent of the population practicing Islam, Halal certification and product registration approval from Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority (BPOM) are mandatory.

Companies are also advised to invest in branding, packaging, digital marketing, and product traceability, and to develop long-term market strategies to capitalize on opportunities in Indonesia fully.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan