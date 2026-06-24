Business

Indonesia opens opportunities for Vietnamese food exporters

SGGPO

With a population of more than 280 million and rising demand for processed foods, Halal products, and convenient consumer goods, Indonesia is creating significant export opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

With a population of more than 280 million and growing demand for processed foods, Halal products, and convenient consumer goods, Indonesia is emerging as a promising export market for Vietnamese companies.

z7971144730553-1f492a2f74dc5eebd1dd14990cb10c53-1368-5995.jpg
Many businesses are exploring opportunities to export goods to the Indonesian market. (Photo: Minh Xuan)

On June 24, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in coordination with the Consulate General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia, held a seminar titled “Indonesia Market Trends and Opportunities for Vietnam’s Food Industry”.

According to Le Anh Hoang, Deputy Director of ITPC, Indonesia offers strong potential for Vietnam’s food industry thanks to its population of more than 280 million, a rapidly expanding middle class, and increasing demand for processed, convenient, and health-oriented food products. The establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia in 2025, along with various regional trade agreements, is creating additional opportunities for export growth.

Data from the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia show that the country’s food and beverage industry is expected to generate revenue of US$360.5 billion in 2026. The Halal food market alone is estimated at US$155.3 billion, accounting for more than 11 percent of the global market, presenting major opportunities for Vietnamese food, agricultural, and beverage producers.

However, businesses seeking to enter the Indonesian market must meet strict standards and regulatory requirements. According to Danny Hidajat, Director of We Link Company, with about 87 percent of the population practicing Islam, Halal certification and product registration approval from Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority (BPOM) are mandatory.

Companies are also advised to invest in branding, packaging, digital marketing, and product traceability, and to develop long-term market strategies to capitalize on opportunities in Indonesia fully.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

food industry the global market beverage producers export growth health-oriented food products Indonesian market

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn