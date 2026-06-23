Electricity demand continues to rise, power grid faces massive strain

As electricity demand climbs to unprecedented levels, the nation's power grid is facing massive, near-critical strain, raising urgent concerns over long-term energy reliability.

On June 22, at the seminar “Saving Electricity During Peak Season: Responsibility and Solutions” organized by the Government Portal, Dang Hai Dung, Deputy Director of the Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), said that recently the maximum capacity of the national power system has exceeded 58,000MW, with daily electricity output sometimes surpassing 1 billion kWh. With the simultaneous implementation of projects nationwide, electricity consumption demand is expected to keep increasing.

Meanwhile, ensuring energy supply still faces many challenges. Climate change is becoming more severe, and forecasting renewable energy sources remains difficult.

According to Ngo Son Hai, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), with the current growth rate of electricity demand, the national power system needs to add about 4,000–5,000MW of new capacity each year.

Electricity saving plays a particularly important role in reducing investment pressure on the power sector. For example, adding 1,000MW from offshore wind or LNG power projects takes 3–4 years to complete procedures and start operation, while saving around 2 percent of consumption capacity would be equivalent to reducing investment demand by 1,000MW.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong