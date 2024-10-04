Vietnam claims two bronzes at Taipei 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championships

Young Vietnamese archers secured two bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Archery Youth Championships, which recently concluded in Chinese Taipei.

Vietnam youth archery team at the Taipei 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championships

According to the coaching staff of Vietnam's youth archery team, the athletes earned bronze in the women’s recurve team event (Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Trieu Huyen Diep, and Vu Thi Yen) and another bronze in the mixed recurve team event (Trieu Huyen Diep and Nguyen Minh Duc). The final events took place on October 3.

Vietnam sent a squad of ten archers to this championship, including Ngoc Lam, Yen Nhi, Hoang Lam, Minh Duc, Kim Ngan, Tran Hoang, Tra My, Xuan Huong, Huyen Diep, and Vu Thi Yen. These athletes are regarded as promising talents for the future of Vietnamese archery, which is why they were selected to compete in this event.

The top teams from across Asia fielded their strongest competitors at the Taipei 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championships. After the tournament, the coaching staff will evaluate the athletes’ performances to draw valuable lessons. However, to achieve greater success, standout performances in individual events are still needed.

The top three teams on the overall medal tally were Chinese Taipei, India, and South Korea. In Southeast Asia, Thailand’s youth archery team and Malaysia also made the podium with one silver medal and one bronze medal, respectively.

After this tournament, the Vietnamese archers will return home and continue training for the 2024 National Championship, set to take place in Vinh Phuc later this October.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan