Vietnam claims NSDF Women's Futsal 2024 title

The Vietnam women's futsal team claimed victory at the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2024 in Thailand, finishing the tournament undefeated after four matches.

Vietnamese players celebrate their championship victory.

Leading up to the final match, the Vietnam women's futsal team had impressed with three consecutive wins, including a commanding 3-0 triumph over China, positioning them as strong contenders for the title. With Thailand's surprising loss to China on the opening day, Vietnam only needed a draw to secure the championship.

Despite Thailand's home-field advantage and strong lineup, Vietnam managed the game well. The hosts came out aggressively, launching quick attacks from the outset. During the first ten minutes, Vietnam's defense held firm, tightly marking and covering space, before a pivotal moment in the 10th minute. Captain Thanh Hang opened the scoring for Vietnam, with her shot deflecting off Jiraprapa Nimrattanasingh and into the net.

The Vietnam team also receives several individual awards.

This early goal eased the pressure on the Vietnamese side, allowing them to maintain composure under Thailand's continued attacks. Though Thailand applied relentless pressure after falling behind, the tenacity and determination of the Vietnamese players repeatedly thwarted the hosts' attempts to equalize.

By the 15th minute, Thailand’s persistence was rewarded with a precise volley by Sangrawee from outside the box on the left wing. Two minutes later, Vietnam had a chance to retake the lead with a 10-meter penalty after Thailand committed their sixth foul. However, Captain Thanh Hang’s direct shot from the spot hit the post. In the closing seconds of the first half, Thanh Hang made up for the missed opportunity, scoring from a rebound in the center to put Vietnam ahead once again.

In the second half, Vietnam faced intense pressure from the host team. Despite Thailand’s relentless attacks, Vietnam's defense held firm for 19 minutes. Yet, with just 35 seconds remaining, Thailand managed to equalize, bringing the score to 2-2.

This result secured the championship for Vietnam, finishing with 10 points. China came in second with 9 points, and Thailand placed third with 7 points.

By Cao Tuong – Translated Thuy Doan