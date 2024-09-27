Vietnam beats China 3-0, nears NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2024 title

The Vietnam women’s futsal team faced China and earned an impressive 3-0 victory in Round 4, the penultimate stage of the NSDF Women's Futsal Championship 2024, held on September 26 in Thailand.

The Vietnam women's futsal team continues to dominate against the Chinese team.

Despite missing their key striker, Thanh Ngan, suspended due to two yellow cards from previous matches, Vietnam’s team delivered a strong performance, earning a convincing win. This match held significant weight in the race for a top-three finish, especially after the Chinese team’s unexpected 2-0 victory over host nation Thailand in the opening round.

The two teams were familiar with each other, having met in a friendly tournament in China last July. While China won that tournament, they had lost 2-4 to Vietnam in their opening game, giving the Vietnamese players added confidence heading into this match.

With a dominant win over China, the Vietnam team only needs a draw against Thailand in the final match to claim the championship.

The first half unfolded evenly, with both teams playing cautiously, respecting each other's strengths. In the 19th minute, Vietnam took the lead from a penalty. Phuong Anh was fouled by a Chinese player inside the box, and Thanh Hang calmly converted the 6-meter penalty, securing the opening goal for Vietnam.

Captain Thanh Hang continued her impressive form, contributing to Vietnam’s remaining two goals. In the 27th minute, she delivered a volley from near the right sideline, which Bui Thi Trang followed up to extend the lead to 2-0. Six minutes later, Thanh Hang made a pinpoint pass, setting up Van Anh for a close-range volley that sealed the third goal for Vietnam.

With a commanding 3-0 victory, Vietnam secured the top spot in the group after three consecutive wins. In the final match on September 28, a draw against Thailand would be enough for Vietnam to claim the championship.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan