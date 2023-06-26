Vietnam announces volleyball team for AVC Challenge Cup 2023

The coaching staff of the men's volleyball team has finalized the list of 14 players who will be representing the team in the AVC Challenge Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Taipei, China, in July.

According to the information obtained by SGGP Newspaper, the coaching staff of the Vietnamese men's volleyball team has decided not to include Cu Van Hoan, Dinh Van Phuong, Phan Cong Duc, and Quan Trong Nghia in the roster for the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup 2023, after the training process and professional discussions.

The roster of the Vietnamese men's volleyball team for this tournament will include Pham Van Hiep, Dinh Van Duy, Tran Duy Tuyen, Nguyen Ngoc Thuan, Nguyen Huynh Anh Phi, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Trinh Duy Phuc, Duong Van Tien, Huynh Trung Truc, Tu Thanh Thuan, Truong The Khai, Nguyen Van Quoc Duy, Vu Ngoc Hoang, and Nguyen Xuan Duc.

After several missed opportunities with the national team, spiker Pham Van Hiep has finally made it into the roster of the men's volleyball team. Previously, Van Hiep had been selected for specialized training sessions in preparation for both SEA Games 31 and SEA Games 32 but was ultimately not officially registered to participate in those events.

According to the coaching staff, the decision not to register for the AVC Challenge Cup 2023 does not signify the end of opportunities for those players to join the Vietnamese men's volleyball team. As the Vietnamese men’s volleyball team will also be participating in the ASEAN Grand Prix 2023 after the tournament, the door remains wide open for all players.

The Vietnamese men's volleyball team has been placed in Group E alongside Australia and Pakistan for the AVC Challenge Cup 2023. The tournament will be held in Taipei, China, from July 8 to 15.

As per the schedule, the members of the Vietnamese men's volleyball team will commence their journey to Taipei, China, on July 5.