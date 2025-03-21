Vietnam Airlines to open new direct routes to India’s localities

Business

Vietnam Airlines has just announced that it will offer international flights between Hanoi and two new destinations in India, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, in May.

As planned, the airline will start operating the new route with a frequency of four round-trip flights per week, scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, on May 1. The flights will depart from Hanoi at 6:55 p.m. and from Bengaluru at 11:30 p.m.

Flights on the Hanoi-Hyderabad route will be started on May 7 with three round trips per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flights will depart from Hanoi at 7:15 p.m. and from Hyderabad at 11:45 p.m.

The direct flights, which are about a 4.5-hour drive, allow Vietnam Airlines to access many potential customers in southern India and create more effective connections with popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, such as Hanoi, Ninh Binh, and Sa Pa, that are increasingly attracting Indian tourists.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates direct flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Delhi and Mumbai. In 2024, Vietnam received more than 500,000 Indian tourists, making India one of the top 10 source markets for Vietnam's tourism sector.

