HCMC Children’s Hospital 1 named Center of Excellence in Pediatric Urology

The International Volunteer in Urology (IVUmed) has officially recognized Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital 1 as Vietnam’s first Center of Excellence in Pediatric Urology.

A pediatric genital malformation surgery at Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital 1

On December 4, Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital 1 held a ceremony honoring the achievements of its collaboration with the International Volunteer in Urology (IVUmed).

Since 1990, the U.S.-based Interplast organization (the predecessor of IVUmed) has chosen Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital 1 to provide support and professional training for the treatment of pediatric urological malformations.

Under the guidance of world-leading experts, the hospital’s doctors quickly mastered the most complex techniques in pediatric urogenital reconstructive surgery.

Today, Children’s Hospital 1 can diagnose and treat the majority of congenital urogenital malformations, including hydronephrosis, duplex kidneys, and genital abnormalities.

Notably, the hospital’s expertise in treating bladder exstrophy and hypospadias has reached world-class standards, improving the quality of life for thousands of children.

Dr. Le Thanh Hung, Head of the Department of Pediatric Urology at Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital 1 speaks at the recognition ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Dr. Le Thanh Hung, Head of the Department of Pediatric Urology at Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital 1, the department was established in 2019 to meet the growing demand for specialized care.

To date, more than 50,000 pediatric patients have been examined, and 8,000 successful surgeries have been performed, ensuring that children with kidney and urinary tract conditions receive optimal treatment.

Simultaneously, the hospital prioritizes strengthening its professional capacity through continuous training, promoting scientific research and innovation, and transferring pediatric urology surgical techniques to other hospitals.

With over 35 years of successful collaboration, Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital 1 has officially been designated as a Center of Excellence in Pediatric Urology by IVUmed, with the aim of becoming a leading pediatric urology center in Southeast Asia.

By Giao Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh