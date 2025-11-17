Another Korean airline opens direct route to Nha Trang

Aero K said that Nha Trang is its second destination in Vietnam after central Da Nang city. The airline has been steadily expanding routes to Japan, Taiwan (China), Southeast Asian countries, increasing its flights for the RoK’s central region.

Aero K operates the Cheongju (CJJ) - Cam Ranh (CXR) route from November 2025 (Photo: VOV)

Aero K of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on November 16 announced its new air route connecting Cheongju International Airport in Chungbuk province of the RoK and Nha Trang in the south central province of Ninh Thuan of Vietnam.

Accordingly, the inaugural flight on November 14 achieved 99% passenger occupancy, reflecting strong travel demand from tourists in the RoK’s central region.

The route operates one flight daily, departing the Cheongju International Airport at 19:30 and arriving at the Cam Ranh International Airport in Nha Trang at 22:30 (Vietnamese time). The return flight leaves Nha Trang at 23:30 and reaches Cheongju at 06:20 the following morning.

Aero K said that Nha Trang is its second destination in Vietnam after central Da Nang city. The airline has been steadily expanding routes to Japan, Taiwan (China), and Southeast Asian countries, increasing its international flights for the RoK’s central region.

The carrier continues to actively expand its network into Southeast Asia, currently operating flights to Clark in the Philippines, and planning to launch a new route to Cebu on December 30.

Founded in 2016, Aero K currently operates flights to Vietnam, Mongolia, Japan, Taiwan (China), and the Philippines.

VNA