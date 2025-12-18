Int’l Baby Products, Toys Expo 2025 kicks off in HCMC

The International Baby Products and Toys Expo (IBTE) 2025 opened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 18, featuring more than 500 booths from over 250 companies from around the world, showcasing a wide range of baby products and toys.

Visitors shop for products at the International Baby Products and Toys Expo 2025 (Photo: VNA)

The event was jointly organized by VINEXAD National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC, China’s Chaoyu Expo, a leading international exhibition organizer, along with domestic and international trade promotion agencies.

This year’s exhibition is expected to help boost trade and market expansion as Vietnam deepens its integration into the global economy and is forecast to attract more than 40,000 visitors.

A diverse series of industry-focused activities will take place during the exhibition, which runs through December 20, including forums, panel discussions, business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions, and site visits.

With the participation of association leaders, industry experts, and representatives of leading enterprises, these activities are expected to offer in-depth insights into emerging consumer trends, investment opportunities, and long-term development directions for the toys and maternal and infant products sector.

A key highlight is the presence of the Asian Toys and Baby Products Association Alliance, which will send buyer delegations to engage directly with exhibitors, helping to strengthen business linkages and unlock cross-border opportunities across Asia’s expanding toy and baby care supply chains.

Several major brands and firms, including Hayidai, Kimmon, Dongguan Xiaochaizhenbang Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd., and Dongguan Suamoon Creative Industry Co., Ltd., are set to launch new products and unveil limited-edition collections exclusively at the event.

To Ngoc Son, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Overseas Market Development, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA).

In his opening remarks, To Ngoc Son, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Overseas Market Development, said Vietnam has become one of the world’s 34 largest economies, with per capita income approaching US$5,000. In 2025, the country officially joined the world’s top 15 trading nations, driven by deep participation in free trade agreements and global supply chains.

He noted that children are now a key consumer group shaping household purchasing decisions, while toys and children’s products combine entertainment with learning, supporting intellectual and skills development.

According to Mr. To Ngoc Son, IBTE 2025 is not only a venue for showcasing products but also an important networking platform that helps domestic and international businesses seek cooperation opportunities, expand markets, share experiences, and stay updated on global trends.

For Vietnamese enterprises in particular, it is essential to grasp market trends in order to drive innovation in each product so as to participate more deeply in the global value chain, not merely at the processing stage, but also in higher value-added stages such as design, product development, and brand building, he added.

