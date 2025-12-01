Business

World Tea Fest 2025 drives growth of Vietnam’s tea industry

SGGP

The first-ever world tea festival 2025 takes place in Lam Dong Province, from November 11 to December 7, offering visitors opportunities to explore Vietnamese tea.

The festival not only honors tea culture but also expands trade opportunities; promotes friendship and cooperation, contributing to the development of the Vietnamese tea economy.

The 2025 World Tea Festival was held in Vietnam for the first time.

On the evening of December 5, the World Tea Festival 2025 will officially open at Lam Vien – Xuan Huong Square in Da Lat, featuring a special artistic program.

Alongside cultural activities, the festival serves as an important bridge to help the Vietnamese tea industry develop sustainably, both domestically and internationally.

Within the framework of the festival, a tea expo will bring together numerous tea brands from Japan, China, France, Malaysia, Thailand and more. This was an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to showcase products, connect with partners, and explore ways to integrate Vietnamese tea more deeply into global supply chains.

The Tea Connect event will open on the afternoon of December 5. Leaders from Lam Dong Province’s departments, international ambassadors and representatives, tea artisans, businesses and contestants of Miss Cosmo World will gather at this event.

By staff writers – Translated by Huyen Huong

World Tea Fest 2025 Vietnam’s tea industry Tea Connect event Tea Expo Vietnamese tea economy

