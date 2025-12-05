Over 200 businesses participate in 2025 Supporting Industry Exhibition and Forum

The 2025 Supporting Industry Exhibition & Forum and the Supply–Demand Chain Connection Conference officially opened at the WTC EXPO Convention and Exhibition Center in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on December 4.

Enterprises participate in the 2025 Supporting Industry Exhibition and Forum.

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Supporting Industries Association (HASI) in collaboration with Becamex Group, World Trade Center (WTC) Binh Duong, the Management Board of Export Processing and Industrial Zones in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the municipal Trade and Investment Promotion Center, the Vietnam Supporting Industries Association, Thaco Industries, and other relevant units.

It is considered one of the largest supply chains and supporting industry connection activities currently held.

The exhibition features over 200 display booths from domestic and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) enterprises, organized by industry sectors including mechanical engineering and manufacturing, plastics and rubber, electrical and electronics, and printing and packaging, among others. It showcases a wide range of components, equipment, and innovative technical solutions.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Ha Van Ut, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Ha Van Ut, emphasized that the supporting industry is the "backbone" of modern manufacturing, providing essential components, spare parts, and technical processes for key production sectors. Despite notable progress, Vietnam’s supporting industry continues to face significant challenges amid the global supply chain restructuring.

With over 200 enterprises within the supporting industry ecosystem, 60 industrial zones, and more than 3,000 visitors, this year’s event underscores the increasingly vital role of the supporting industry in national industrial development and in strengthening the capacity of Vietnamese businesses, emphasized Mr. Ha Van Ut.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Supporting Industries Association (HASI) and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA), Vo Son Dien stated that the event features leading manufacturers, major industrial zones, and a comprehensive ecosystem of logistics, technology, and supporting services, creating a fully integrated networking space. It also provides an opportunity for domestic enterprises to meet partners directly, establish connections, and explore new business opportunities.

Delegates participate in the exhibition opening ceremony.

In addition to product displays, the forum also hosted thematic conferences featuring representatives from the government, academic and research institutions, and businesses, who discussed and proposed strategies for the development of the supporting industry.

Immediately following the opening ceremony, delegates toured the exhibition, explored technical information, and exchanged potential collaboration opportunities.

The supply-demand connection activities will run continuously over two days, featuring B2B sessions between suppliers and buyers. The event is expected to generate numerous new contracts and partnership agreements, promoting deeper participation of Vietnamese enterprises in the global supply chain.

By Thanh Dung—Translated by Kim Khanh