Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights to Taiwan (China), Northeast Asia

Vietnam Airlines has updated its flight operations following temporary airspace restrictions over parts of Taiwan (China).

Specifically, beginning from 00:00 to 10:00 UTC (7 a.m. to 5p.m. Vietnam time) on December 30, Vietnam Airlines flights to and from Taiwan (China) and Northeast Asia will follow adjusted routes to avoid restricted airspace. As a result of these changes, flights may take 15 to 30 minutes longer than planned.

For safety, flights will load additional fuel, potentially limiting passenger numbers and checked baggage.

Vietnam Airlines is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities to provide timely updates. Passengers traveling to or from Taiwan (China) or on flights over Northeast Asia are recommended to check flight status regularly and plan accordingly.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

