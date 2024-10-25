Business

Vietnam Airlines to change its terminal at Taoyuan Int’l Airport

Vietnam Airlines announced that all its operations at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan (China) will be moved from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, starting on October 28.

Modern Terminal 2 can serve 22 million passengers per year, seven million higher than Terminal 1. This shift is designed to reduce travel time and help passengers approach transfer counters at the airport easily.

Notably, Terminal 2 is a venue for SkyTeam's member airlines, making it easier for Vietnam Airlines passengers to connect with partners’ flights. Travelers can also use subway service between terminals with five trips every five minutes and a travel time of just about one minute.

Passengers are advised to complete check-in procedures before their flight. Airline personnel are available to assist passengers throughout the travel process, including assisting travelers at the check-in counter.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Vietnam Airlines Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 1 terminal 2

