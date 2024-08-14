Business

Vietnam Airlines to add 2,500 flights on National Day

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) will operate more flights during the forthcoming National Day holidays, from September 1-4.

The carrier will fly 2,500 additional flights on local and international routes, providing 500,000 seats to meet increasing travel demand on the holiday.

The total number of seats on domestic routes, including Hanoi/HCMC- Da Nang/Da Lat/Cam Ranh and HCMC – Hue/Phu Quoc, during holidays will be 330,000, equivalent to 1,700 flights, up 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, on its international routes, the airline will increase flights to India, China, Thailand, and Australia with a total number of seats of more than 150,000, equivalent to 650 flights, resenting a slight increase compared to last year.

Vietnam Airlines recommends that passengers book their tickets in advance to have more options, from flight time to airfare.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Vietnam Airlines National Day additional flights travel demand

