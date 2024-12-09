Vietnam Airlines receives three new airplanes to serve peak demand during Tet

Vietnam Airlines has recently received three new airplanes to add its fleet for the peak travel period during the Tet holiday, raising the airline's total number of aircraft to 103 by the end of 2024.

Of these, the newly received aircraft Boeing 787-10 will primarily operate on domestic and Northeast Asia routes, and the two Airbus A320neo aircraft will serve only domestic routes.

Thus, Vietnam Airlines' wide-body fleet now totals 31 aircraft, including Boeing 787-9, Boeing 787-10 and Airbus A350.

The three new airplanes will provide over 100,000 seats for the peak Tet holiday.

Vietnam Airlines opened early sales for 2.15 million seats, equivalent to more than 11,000 flights across domestic routes, to meet the demand for Tet holiday travel.

The additional flights will focus on routes between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Vinh; as well as routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, Hai Phong, Hue, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Pleiku, Chu Lai, Dong Hoi, and Vinh.

Vietnam Airlines encourages passengers to plan ahead, book and purchase tickets early; buy tickets through the official website, mobile app, ticket offices and authorized agents, and request receipts when purchasing tickets to avoid fake tickets and price hikes during the peak period.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong