Vietnam Airlines inaugurates direct flights between Hanoi - Chengdu

On June 26, Vietnam Airlines launched a new direct route between Hanoi and Chengdu (Sichuan, China).

The inaugural flight, VN552, departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 1 p.m. on June 25 and landed at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 2:05 a.m. on June 26 (local time).

The return flight, VN553, departed from Chengdu for Hanoi at 3:05 a.m. and arrived at 4:20 a.m. on June 26.

Vietnam Airlines operates this route with four flights weekly, scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

To celebrate the launch of the Hanoi-Chengdu route, Vietnam Airlines is offering a special promotion with round-trip fares starting from only VND5.63 million for flights departing from Hanoi to Chengdu.

This promotion is valid for tickets purchased and travel from now until July 31. Tickets are currently available on Vietnam Airlines' official website, mobile app, ticket offices, and authorized agents.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan