Business

Self - introduction

Vietnam Airlines inaugurates direct flights between Hanoi - Chengdu

SGGPO

On June 26, Vietnam Airlines launched a new direct route between Hanoi and Chengdu (Sichuan, China).

ha-noi-thanh-do-7150.jpg.jpg

The inaugural flight, VN552, departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 1 p.m. on June 25 and landed at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 2:05 a.m. on June 26 (local time).

The return flight, VN553, departed from Chengdu for Hanoi at 3:05 a.m. and arrived at 4:20 a.m. on June 26.

Vietnam Airlines operates this route with four flights weekly, scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

To celebrate the launch of the Hanoi-Chengdu route, Vietnam Airlines is offering a special promotion with round-trip fares starting from only VND5.63 million for flights departing from Hanoi to Chengdu.

This promotion is valid for tickets purchased and travel from now until July 31. Tickets are currently available on Vietnam Airlines' official website, mobile app, ticket offices, and authorized agents.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Vietnam Airlines direct flights Hanoi - Chengdu direct flights Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn