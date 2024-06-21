Vietnam Advertising Festival 2024 to be held in July

Vietnam Advertising Festival 2024 called Vietnam AdFest – Binh Duong 2024 will take place at World Trade Center Binh Duong New City in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 11-13.

Advertising is one of 12 key cultural economic sectors of the Government’s cultural development strategy until 2030.

The Vietnam Advertising Festival 2024 is a large-scale event aiming at introducing and promoting the potential, strengths, and importance of the advertising industry in Vietnam in particular, as well as the cultural industries of the country in general.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Information and Communications, Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee, and co-organized by the Vietnam Advertising Association, Dong Nam Advertising And Commercial Promotion Jsc and World Trade Center Binh Duong New City.

Hundreds of stalls display machines, devices and advanced technologies of the advertising, printing and packaging sector.

The 3-day festival includes a wide range of activities, including the 14th Vietnam International Advertising Equipment And Technology Exhibition – VIETAD 2024 – Binh Duong attracting around 250 display booths of leading domestic and international businesses in the advertising industry.

The event is an opportunity for domestic and foreign advertising businesses to meet and exchange, promote brands, transfer technology, and expand markets as well as approach machines, devices and advanced technologies of the advertising, printing and packaging sector.

VIETAD has established itself as the biggest advertising-specialized exhibition in Vietnam and was recognized as an international-standard event by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

Vietnam AdFest – Binh Duong 2024 also includes a seminar on "Discussion on the current status and potential for development of cultural industries," a photo contest titled "Vietnam - World Rendezvous", a photomarathon contest entitled “Great moments of Vietnam Advertising Festival 2024, and the HCMC Advertising Association Charity Run (HAA Charity Run 2024) themed "Say NO to false advertising"

Vietnam Advertising Festival 2024 in Binh Duong is expected to welcome 20,000 delegates, businesses, journalists from press agencies, and visitors from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, India, UAE, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Laos, and Cambodia.

By Thanh Hai - Translated by Kim Khanh