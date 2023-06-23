Vietnam advances to semifinals at ACV Women’s Challenge Cup 2023

Vietnam's women's volleyball team has achieved another victory against their formidable opponent, the women's team from Taipei China, earning them a place in the tournament's semifinals and the opportunity to compete for the championship title.

The last match of the second group stage in the 2023 AVC Women's Challenge Cup, held on June 23 in Indonesia, showcased a thrilling encounter between the Vietnamese women's volleyball team and the women's team from Taipei China. Although both teams had already secured their places in the semifinals, they still had a crucial goal in mind: to compete to establish their rankings for strategic planning in the next stage.

In the face of a daunting opponent, Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet strategically deployed the strongest players in the starting lineup, with a focus on team captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, who displayed exceptional skills as the outside hitter. Alongside her, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh played as the opposite hitter, effectively executing attacks to provide crucial support to her teammates.

Concluding the first set, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team emerged triumphant with a hard-fought score of 25/20. In the second set, the Taipei team seemed to lose some steam, allowing the Vietnamese attackers to excel and secure another victory with a score of 25/17. As the third set began, both teams displayed great intensity, but after reaching a score of 15, the dominance clearly shifted in favor of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, ultimately defeating their opponents with a score of 25/19.

Ultimately, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team won with a resounding 3-0 victory, securing the top position in the second group stage and advancing to the semifinals. Vietnam’s next opponent in the semifinals will be the team that loses in the match between Indonesia and India in Group E. The semifinal matches are scheduled for June 24. Subsequently, the winners of the semifinals will proceed to the final match. The champion of the AVC Women's Challenge Cup 2023 will earn a coveted spot in the FIVB Women's Challenge Cup 2023, organized by the International Volleyball Federation.

Prior to the tournament, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team was entrusted with the mission to compete with the utmost effort and determination. Securing a spot in the semifinals is already a praiseworthy accomplishment, but their ultimate goal is to advance to the final match and compete for the coveted championship title.